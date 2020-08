Quine recorded an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Quine had the primary helper on T.J. Brodie's third-period tally. The 27-year-old Quine made his first playoff appearance due to Matthew Tkachuk's absence with an undisclosed injury. Quine skated just 6:13 in Game 3 -- even if he remains in the lineup going forward, he'll have an extremely limited role on the fourth line.