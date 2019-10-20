Flames' Alan Quine: Gets the call
The Flames recalled Quine from AHL Stockton on Sunday, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
The Flames are already without Andrew Mangiapane who suffered an undisclosed injury Thursday, and coach Bill Peters alluded to other potential injuries to their squad. Quine has yet to suit up in NHL action this season, but he put up five points in 25 games at the NHL level last campaign. If there are other injuries to the forward group, Quine could slot into the lineup as early as Sunday against the Ducks.
