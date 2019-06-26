Flames' Alan Quine: Given qualifying offer by Flames
Quine was issued a qualifying offer from Calgary on Tuesday.
Quine's playing time was inconsistent last season, suiting up in just 13 games and collecting five points in that span. The winger will receive a two-way offer worth $735,000 at both the NHL and AHL level for next season.
