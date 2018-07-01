Flames' Alan Quine: Heading to Calgary

Quine signed a contract with the Flames on Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports. According to CapFriendly, this is a one-year deal valued at $650,000.

Formerly with the Islanders, Quine is a bottom-six center who has produced 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) over 84 career contests. This is a low-key signing for the Flames.