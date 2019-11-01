Flames' Alan Quine: Notches third-period goal

Quine scored a goal on his only shot and had two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win versus Nashville.

Quine's goal tied the game at 4-4 with 3:21 left in the third period, although the teams would still trade goals in the final two minutes before heading to overtime. It was Quine's first point in three games since being recalled from the AHL on Oct. 25. He played a team-low 8:32 on Thursday and doesn't figure to have a prominent role going forward.