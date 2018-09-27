Flames' Alan Quine: Placed on waivers

Quine was waived by the Flames on Wednesday, TSN reports.

The twice-drafted centerman has accumulated 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) through 84 games, but such efforts were provided to the Islanders, for whom he's no longer contracted. Assuming he clears waivers, he'll get a fresh start in the Flames' minor-league system.

