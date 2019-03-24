Flames' Alan Quine: Playing time inconsistent
Quine has skated in only two of the Flames' six games since his March 10 recall from AHL Stockton.
He's primarily at the NHL level for depth and security, with the ability to slot into the bottom six as necessary. Quine has 52 points in 41 AHL games this season, but only three goals and a helper in 11 appearances in the NHL. His usage when he does play is limited, as he's averaged only 8:54 per game.
