Flames' Alan Quine: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Flames reassigned Quine to AHL Stockton on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Quine appeared in one contest during his brief stay with the big club, going scoreless while firing three shots on goal in 9:50 of ice time against the Ducks on Sunday. The 26-year-old will continue to bounce between the AHL and NHL throughout the campaign, but he won't have any fantasy value this year.
