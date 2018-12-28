Flames' Alan Quine: Sent to bus league
The Flames reassigned Quine to AHL Stockton on Friday.
Quine's demotion suggests Andrew Mangiapane (undisclosed) may be closing in on a return to action. The 25-year-old forward will return to a prominent role with AHL Stockton, where he's racked up six goals and 19 points in 15 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...