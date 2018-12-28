Flames' Alan Quine: Sent to bus league

The Flames reassigned Quine to AHL Stockton on Friday.

Quine's demotion suggests Andrew Mangiapane (undisclosed) may be closing in on a return to action. The 25-year-old forward will return to a prominent role with AHL Stockton, where he's racked up six goals and 19 points in 15 appearances this season.

