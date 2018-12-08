Flames' Alan Quine: Summoned by parent club

The Flames recalled quine from AHL Stockton on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames only had 11 eligible forwards at their disposal prior to Quine's promotion, so he'll likely draw into the lineup immediately against the Predators on Saturday. The 25-year-old has been productive in the minors this season, racking up six goals and 19 points in 15 appearances.