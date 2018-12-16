Flames' Alan Quine: Surprising sniper in rout

Quine scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blues.

The tally with the man advantage was the final goal of the game, and the 25-year-old isn't suddenly a regular member of the Flames' power-play units. Still, Quine has taken full advantage of his limited ice time since being called up from AHL Stockton, scoring three goals and four points in five games, and he's playing well enough to stick around even after the Calgary roster gets a bit healthier.