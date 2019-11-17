Flames' Alan Quine: Ushered to minors
The Flames reassigned Quine to AHL Stockton on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The 26-year-old didn't quite make an impression in his time with the big club, racking up just one goal in nine games while averaging 9:48 of ice time in that span. In his Quine's stead, the team recalled Dillion Dube, and he's expected to slot into the lineup for Sunday's game against Vegas.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.