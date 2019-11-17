Flames' Alan Quine: Ushered to minors

The Flames reassigned Quine to AHL Stockton on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The 26-year-old didn't quite make an impression in his time with the big club, racking up just one goal in nine games while averaging 9:48 of ice time in that span. In his Quine's stead, the team recalled Dillion Dube, and he's expected to slot into the lineup for Sunday's game against Vegas.