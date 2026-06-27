Flames' Alan Shaikhlislamov: Grabbed by Flames in Round 2

Shaikhlislamov was the 55th overall pick by Calgary in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Blessed with an early September birthday, Shaikhlislamov was one of the youngest players in the entire draft. He spent last season in the Russian Jr. league, posting 18 goals and 35 points in 31 games for Toplar Ufa. Shaikhlislamov plays with a ridiculous amount of energy. He seemingly never stops moving and as a result, is constantly causing havoc in all three zones. This is an intriguing selection for a Calgary team which has very few players like this in their prospect pool.