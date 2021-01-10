Petrovic was placed on waivers Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Petrovic needs to pass through waivers whether he's assigned to AHL Stockton or ultimately remains with the parent club on the taxi squad. With Nikita Nesterov, Oliver Kylington and Michael Stone all in the mix for the No. 6 spot on the Flames' defensive depth chart, Petrovic is unlikely to find many minutes even if he hangs around in Calgary. It's more likely the 28-year-old blueliner spends the bulk of 2020-21 in the minors.