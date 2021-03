Petrovic was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Petrovic joined the taxi squad Wednesday, and now he's eligible to play in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs. If Petrovic does enter the lineup, Nikita Nesterov or Juuso Valimaki would be the most likely candidates to exit. Petrovic hasn't played an NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign.