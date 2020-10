Petrovic signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Petrovic has 263 NHL games under his belt but played exclusively in the AHL last season, posting 20 points over 54 games. The 28-year-old should have an opportunity to play with the big club in Calgary, but his path to a roster spot will be a bit tougher if T.J. Brodie re-signs with the club.