Nylander signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Friday, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Nylander has been participating in Calgary's training camp on a tryout basis. Although he's impressed the Flames enough to earn a contract, it still remains to be seen if he'll make Calgary's Opening Night roster. Given that his new contract is a two-way agreement, it wouldn't be shocking if the Flames opt to send him to the minors. He had 24 goals and 53 points in 65 regular-season outings with AHL Toronto in 2025-26.