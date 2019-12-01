Flames' Alexander Yelesin: Back to bus league

The Flames reassigned Yelesin to AHL Stockton on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was recalled with Travis Hamonic (lower body) and T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) dealing with injury, but didn't suit up in game action. With Brodie back, and Hamonic nearing a return, the team elected to save a roster spot and roll with seven defensemen ahead of Thursday's game against Buffalo.