Flames' Alexander Yelesin: Inks entry-level contract

Yelesin signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Yelesin accrued 10 points (four goals, six assists) over 55 games in the KHL last season. The blueliner racked up 180 hits and was an All-Star while playing for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. It seems that Yelesin's strong skating and physical play have impressed the Calgary scouts enough to warrant a contract and entry into the league.