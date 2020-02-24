Flames' Alexander Yelesin: Making physical impact only

Yelesin had five of the Flames' 10 hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Russian blueliner has been limited to only four games since he was called up to the Flames on Feb. 10. In that time, he has 13 hits, two shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating. Yelesin has split time with Brandon Davidson while Mark Giordano (hamstring) and Travis Hamonic (upper body) are on the shelf. Expect the 24-year-old Yelesin to return to AHL Stockton when one of the injured defensemen is ready to return.