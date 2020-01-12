Flames' Alexander Yelesin: Recalled from AHL
Yelesin was recalled from AHL Stockton on Monday.
Yelesin is working through his first season of North American hockey, registering four points in 29 AHL contests. Barring an injury, the 23-year-old blueliner will watch from the press box with the big club.
