Flames' Alexander Yelesin: Recalled from minors
Yelesin was called up from AHL Stockton on Monday.
The decision to bring up Yelesin doesn't bode well for the availability of Travis Hamonic (undisclosed) versus San Jose on Monday. The Flames are already without Marc Giordano (hamstring), so losing another top-four blueliner would really stretch the team's depth. If Yelesin gets into a game, it would likely come at the expense of Brandon Davidson or Michael Stone.
