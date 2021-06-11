Yelesin signed a contract with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL on Thursday, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.

Yelesin is a pending restricted free agent, so the Flames could retain his rights by extending a qualifying offer. That may not be likely, as he played in only four NHL games in 2019-20. He was limited to AHL action in 2020-21, notching seven points in 28 contests with Stockton. At 25 years old, a solid performance in Russia could get Yelesin back on an NHL team's radar, but that is probably a long shot.