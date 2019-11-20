Play

Flames' Alexander Yelesin: Summoned to The Show

Calgary recalled Yelesin from AHL Stockton on Wednesday.

Travis Hamonic (lower body) and T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) have both been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with St. Louis, so Yelesin will round out the Flames' depth at defense against the Blues. The 23-year-old rookie has notched two points and two PIM in 15 AHL appearances this season.

