Flames' Alexandre Grenier: Lands tryout agreement

Grenier was invited to Flames training camp Wednesday on a professional tryout agreement.

Considering Grenier hasn't appeared in an NHL game since his three outings with Vancouver in 2016-17, he likely has the longest odds of the Flames' training camp invitees; Devante Smith-Pelly, Tobias Rieder and Zac Rinaldo being the other three. Last year was a down season for Grenier, as he managed just 27 points in 68 contests for AHL Laval after having notched 40-plus point in his four previous AHL campaigns. While a one-way deal may be off the table, the winger could be hoping for at least a two-way contract, instead of having to play under a minor-league only deal.