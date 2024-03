Kuzmenko notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Kuzmenko set up Nazem Kadri on the power play and Martin Pospisil at even strength in the first period. The 28-year-old Kuzmenko remains streaky -- he has four points over his last two games, but he went six contests without a point prior to that. The winger is at 33 points, 97 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 63 appearances between the Flames and the Canucks this season.