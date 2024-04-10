Kuzmenko scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kuzmenko's pair of points came on the power play, including the game-winning goal at 2:58 of overtime. This was his fifth multi-point effort during his six-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger has been streaky during his time with the Flames, but he's showing his upside in the later weeks of the season. Overall, he has 18 goals, 22 helpers, 108 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 67 contests between Calgary and Vancouver this season.