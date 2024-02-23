Kuzmenko posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Kuzmenko set up an Oliver Kylington tally in the first period. The positives faded later, as Kuzmenko had some shifts skipped and finished with 10:25 of ice time in the contest. The 28-year-old has seen mid-game demotions in each of the last two contests. He has four points over eight outings with the Flames, but the volatility in his ice time is a throwback to his time with the Canucks earlier in the season. Kuzmenko has 25 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 51 appearances in a disappointing second NHL campaign.