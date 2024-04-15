Kuzmenko scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Kuzmenko continues to surge late in the season. He has seven multi-point efforts over the last nine contests, earning nine goals and seven assists, including nine power-play points, in that span. The winger is up to 24 points over 27 games as a Flame after he was limited to 21 points in 43 contests with the Canucks to begin the year.