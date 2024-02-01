Kuzmenko, along with Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, were traded from the Canucks to the Flames on Wednesday in exchange for Elias Lindholm.

Kuzmenko is the NHL-ready highlight of this trade. After struggling to 21 points over 43 contests this season and clashing styles with head coach Rick Tocchet, Kuzmenko gets a chance to prove himself with a new team. There's upside -- he had 39 goals and 74 points in his first NHL campaign last year -- but the 27-year-old is likely best used in a role with minimal defensive responsibility. Kuzmenko should benefit from a steady spot in the Flames' lineup and could see power-play time.