Kuzmenko (lower body) will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against San Jose, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Kuzmenko sat out the last four games due to a lower-body injury. He has a goal and 10 points in 28 appearances in 2024-25. Kuzmenko's next opportunity to return will come Sunday in Vegas.

