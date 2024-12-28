Kuzmenko (lower body) will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against San Jose, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Kuzmenko sat out the last four games due to a lower-body injury. He has a goal and 10 points in 28 appearances in 2024-25. Kuzmenko's next opportunity to return will come Sunday in Vegas.
More News
-
Flames' Andrei Kuzmenko: Not playing Saturday•
-
Flames' Andrei Kuzmenko: Will remain out against Senators•
-
Flames' Andrei Kuzmenko: Set to miss out against Bruins•
-
Flames' Andrei Kuzmenko: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Flames' Andrei Kuzmenko: Draws into lineup, grabs apple•
-
Flames' Andrei Kuzmenko: Supplies helper in loss•