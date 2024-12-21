Kuzmenko (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Chicago, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Kuzmenko will miss his fourth straight game. He has generated one goal, nine assists and 30 shots on net over 28 appearances this season. Following the Christmas break, Calgary returns to action against San Jose on Dec. 28.
