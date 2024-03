Kuzmenko posted an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Kuzmenko set up Jakob Pelletier for the Flames' fourth goal, which stood as the game-winner. The helper was Kuzmenko's third point in the last two games. The 28-year-old winger is up to seven points over 11 contests with the Flames and 28 points through 54 appearances this season when accounting for his time with the Canucks.