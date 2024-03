Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Kuzmenko (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Pittsburgh.

Kuzmenko has moved down to a bottom-six role, as he has struggled with the Flames of late. He has only one assist in his last three games. Kuzmenko has three goals and an assist in eight games with Calgary, after picking up eight goals and 21 points in 43 appearances with the Canucks. Kuzmenko will replace Walker Duehr in the lineup.