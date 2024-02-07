Kuzmenko scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period by snapping a wicked wrister past Jeremy Swayman from the slot. It was an impressive Flames debut for Kuzmenko, who was a key part of the return the team got from the Canucks for Elias Lindholm, and he should get a long look on a scoring line and on the top power-play unit after scoring 39 goals and 74 points as a rookie in 2022-23.