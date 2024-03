Kuzmenko scored two goals, including one on the power play, on seven shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kuzmenko put together a motivated performance after seeing bottom-six minutes in his last three outings. The 28-year-old winger was back in a top-six role Monday and looked the part. Kuzmenko has five goals and an assist over 10 games since he was traded from the Canucks. For the season, he's produced 13 tallies, 27 points, 83 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 53 appearances.