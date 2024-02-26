Kuzmenko (illness) took part in Monday's practice, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Kuzmenko was unavailable for Saturday's 6-3 win over Edmonton but could be an option to return Tuesday against the Kings. He worked on the top power-play unit despite skating as an extra during Monday's session, so there is also a possibility that he could be scratched for Tuesday's contest. Kuzmenko has 11 goals and 25 points in 51 games this season between Calgary and Vancouver.
