Kuzmenko (upper body) is set to play Saturday versus Minnesota, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Kuzmenko missed Calgary's previous two contests. He has 13 goals and 29 points in 56 outings in 2023-24. Kuzmenko is projected to serve on the third line alongside Dryden Hunt and Yegor Sharangovich on Saturday. Walker Duehr is expected to be a healthy scratch due to Kuzmenko's return.