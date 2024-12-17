Kuzmenko (lower body) is not expected to be in the lineup versus Boston on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Kuzmenko will be unavailable for his second consecutive contest due to his lower-body injury. Even once given the green light, the 28-year-old winger is far from a lock to crack the lineup considering he is mired in a 24-game goal drought during which he's managed only 24 shots.