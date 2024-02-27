Kuzmenko remains under the weather and won't play against the Kings on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Since joining the Flames, Kuzmenko has found his offensive game, registering three goals and one assist in eight outings with his new club. The 28-year-old winger will have to watch from the press box for at least one more game but should hopefully be healthy enough to rejoin the lineup against the Penguins on Saturday.