Kuzmenko registered an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Kuzmenko was one of the top players in April with seven goals and six assists over nine contests. The 28-year-old winger had more points in 29 games with the Flames (25) than he had in 43 contests with the Canucks (21) prior to a midseason trade. He added 121 shots on net and a minus-9 rating this season. Kuzmenko's offense can be streaky, but he could be a top-six fit for the Flames heading into 2024-25.