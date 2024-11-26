Kuzmenko notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Kuzmenko. The winger has been wildly inconsistent, going 18 games without a goal while picking up just five assists during that ongoing slump. The 28-year-old has moved all over the lineup but can't seem to get much going -- he's yet to record more than two shots on net in a game and has been held without a shot altogether six times after Monday's outing. He's at 10 points, 26 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating over 22 appearances, but five of those points, including his lone goal, came over the first four games of 2024-25.