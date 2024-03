Kuzmenko notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Kuzmenko helped out on a Yegor Sharangovich tally in the second period. With four points over his last three games, Kuzmenko has found a little consistency on offense. The 28-year-old winger is up to 29 points, 84 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 55 contests between the Flames and the Canucks this season. He'll likely continue to see middle-six minutes and power-play time.