Kuzmenko scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
Kuzmenko's first home game as a Flame was a dud, but he was at least able to pot a goal in garbage time. He's scored three times over five contests since he was traded from the Canucks, adding seven shots on net. The 28-year-old winger is at 11 goals, 24 points, 70 shots and a minus-2 rating through 48 outings this season.
