Kuzmenko scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Wild.

The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period by tipping home a Nazem Kadri shot-pass, and Kuzmenko also potted Calgary's final tally late in the third by beating Marc-Andre Fleury to the far post on a wraparound. It's Kuzmenko's first multi-point performance since Oct. 26, and he may be regaining his form after sustaining a lower-body injury in mid-December. On the season, he's managed just four goals and 14 points in 35 appearances.