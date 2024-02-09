Kuzmenko scored a goal Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Devils.

Two games, two goals. The good is good, but the lows are low. Kuzmenko scored a great goal, but also coughed up the puck at the point on an early, third-period power play, and the Devils scored on the ensuing shorthanded breakaway. Gulp. Thankfully, that kind of gaffe doesn't hurt his fantasy value much, but it might affect his ice time at some point.