Kuzmenko (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Panthers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kuzmenko is deemed day-to-day, per Steinberg, though he won't be available for Saturday's matchup with Florida. Walker Duehr figures to slot into a fourth-line role in Kuzmenko's absence.
