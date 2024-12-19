Kuzmenko (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Kuzmenko continues to deal with a lower-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but his next opportunity to do so will be Saturday against Chicago.
