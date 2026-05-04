Flames' Andrew Basha: Four assists in season-ending loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Basha logged four assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 7-6 loss to Prince Albert in Game 6 on Sunday.
Basha's performance wasn't enough, as the Tigers are out of the WHL postseason with this loss. He produced three goals, 18 helpers and a plus-1 rating across 15 playoff contests. The 20-year-old forward started 2025-26 with AHL Calgary before returning to the junior ranks in January. He'll be a full-time pro with the Wranglers in 2026-27, but it could still be a couple of years before he's ready to help the Flames.
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