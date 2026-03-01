Basha scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 8-3 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Basha earned four goals and 11 assists over 11 contests in February. That puts him at 11 goals and 35 points through 23 appearances at the WHL level this season, surpassing his 29 points in the same number of games with the Tigers during the 2024-25 regular season. The Flames prospect has dabbled in some pro experience, and he'll likely be a full-time option for AHL Calgary in 2026-27.